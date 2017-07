CLINTON (WATE) – A man wanted in Williamsburg, Kentucky was captured in Anderson County Friday morning.

Johnny E. Mullis, Jr. was wanted on multiple warrants and was considered armed and dangerous, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Mullins was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Mullis is currently being held on a fugitive from justice charge in Anderson County. No other information is available at this time.