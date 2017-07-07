Tennessee mother charged with prostitution while children were nearby

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee mother was arrested after police say she was running a sex-for-money exchange with her children nearby.

Rachel Wilson, 23, was arrested at a hotel during a police investigation. The operation was targeting prostitution by using the website Backpage.com.

Police say Wilson’s two children were in a nearby room and marijuana was found at the scene.

Also, Jatoree Ferguson, 29, was arrested at the scene. Investigators believe he coordinated clients for Wilson.

The children are now in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

Wilson faces charges for prostitution and Ferguson faces charges for promoting prostitution.