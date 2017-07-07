Tennessee mother charged with prostitution while children were nearby

WKRN Published:
(Photos: Clarksville Police Department via WKRN)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee mother was arrested after police say she was running a sex-for-money exchange with her children nearby.

Rachel Wilson, 23, was arrested at a hotel during a police investigation. The operation was targeting prostitution by using the website Backpage.com.

Police say Wilson’s two children were in a nearby room and marijuana was found at the scene.

Also, Jatoree Ferguson, 29, was arrested at the scene. Investigators believe he coordinated clients for Wilson.

The children are now in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

Wilson faces charges for prostitution and Ferguson faces charges for promoting prostitution.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s