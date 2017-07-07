Roane County woman pleads guilty in deadly DUI crash

Related Coverage Harriman woman indicted in deadly DUI crash

HARRIMAN (WATE) – A Roane County woman pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide in a DUI crash that killed a man in 2015 and left five others injured.

In her guilty plea, Robin Ledbetter, 44, admitted that the head-on crash occurred because she was intoxicated by numerous prescription medications. She pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

Previous story: Harriman woman indicted in deadly DUI crash

The crash happened on February 14, 2015, when Ledbetter’s vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 70 and hit a car driven by Terrance Clark, 46, head on. Clark was killed, his wife and son had serious injuries, and Ledbetter’s passengers also had serious injuries.

Sentencing is set for September 22.