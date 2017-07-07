Retired Knoxville police K-9 Kilo dies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer.

Kilo died Friday as a result of complications of a cyst in his stomach. Kilo served from 2010 to 2016, partnered with Officer Jimmy Wilson for one year and with Officer Todd Childress for five years. He then lived with Officer Garrett Fontanez until his death.

Just hours before Kilo’s death, Officer Fontanez brought him to see his brothers in blue one last time and took a group photo. Police say he enjoyed seeing all the uniforms like he did when he was on the job.

PHOTOS: Knoxville Police K-9 Kilo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Knoxville Police Department) Kilo (source: Knoxville Police Department) (source: Knoxville Police Department) (source: Knoxville Police Department)