Nearly 700 pounds of marijuana found during I-40 traffic stop

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 700 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 last weekend.

Troopers stopped the vehicle, which was towing a second car on a trailer, last Sunday.

During the stop, troopers reported the driver, Jorge Gusman, showed signs of nervousness and stress.

While checking the vehicle’s VIN number, troopers reported Gusman fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

After receiving verbal permission to search the vehicle, troopers found 691 pounds of marijuana that was covered by blankets.

Both the marijuana and the two vehicles were seized.

Gusman remains in the Dickson County jail on a $105,000 bond.