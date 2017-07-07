Mother extradited to Tennessee, faces charges for daughter’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother is charged with murder and aggravated child neglect in the death of her 12-year-old daughter.

Marilyn Elizabeth Slope, 35, is accused of failing to seek medical treatment for her 12-year old daughter Shirley Mae Slope. The child had juvenile diabetes.

Police say the mother and daughter lived in a trailer without utilities in Louisiana.

When the two were traveling to Ohio in February 2016, the child’s condition deteriorated as they were driving through Tennessee. Shirley became unresponsive along Interstate 40 in Henderson County.

The child was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but died four days later.

Marilyn Elizabeth was arrested at her new home in Pennsylvania and brought back to Nashville on Thursday to face charges.