Middle Tennessee mom hit in the face after bullets shot into home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee mother was hit in the face after a barrage of bullets ripped through a Lebanon home over the weekend.

Police say nine shots were fired into the home as young children slept in their beds.

“We all dropped to the ground and me and my boyfriend began crawling in here to check on [our 3-month-old son],” Tara Belcher said. “If my sister was lying down at the time she could have died.”

Belcher and her infant son weren’t hurt, but her older sister Brittany was struck in the face by one of the bullets.

“The bullet hit her in the nose,” Belcher said. “It was a bloody mess. You could see the bullet in her nose.”

Belcher said her older sister was shot as she rushed to check on her 4-year-old daughter who was sleeping by the window.

“She went to save her daughter, what a real mother would do,” Belcher said. “I don’t understand why anyone would do this to her, she does nothing. She goes to work and comes home and takes care of her daughter, like a real mother is supposed to do, and for someone to pinpoint her out of everybody, it blows my mind, and I just don’t understand.”

Brittany has since undergone surgery and is doing well.

Police arrested Austin Goodman,20, on Wednesday. According to the report, he had a stick of dynamite with an ignition cord in his possession.

“That is scary,” Belcher said.

Investigators say the suspect was trying to hit a man that he believed was inside the home.

“My sister has never met this boy in her life,” Belcher said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and fire marshal are investigating.

WKRN has learned Goodman may have a permit to handle hazardous materials and his father is in the excavation business.

Goodman faces charges for aggravated assault and possession of prohibited weapons. More charges are possible.