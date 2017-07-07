Kentucky man charged after home invasion, shooting

CORBIN, Ky. (WATE) – A man in Corbin is accused of entered a man’s home and shooting him.

Kenneth Wagers, 49, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree burglary. Around 4:00 a.m. Friday, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Barton Road in the Rockholds community for a man that was shot.

According to witnesses, Wagers entered the victim’s home. After a fight, witnesses said he shot the 43-year-old in the thigh with a shotgun. The man was taken to University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Deputies said Wagers had left the home before officers arrived. He was later arrested at his residence.

Wagers is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.