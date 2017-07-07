East Tennessee is almost 3 inches above average for rainfall

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — If you thought East Tennessee has seen a lot of rain this spring and summer you are right.

Knoxville is 2.89 inches above the typical rainfall for July 2016. That’s a big difference compared to early July 2016 when the total rainfall was 1.84 inches less than the typical rainfall.

In July 2016, drought conditions were starting to move up from the Southern Valley. In November 2016, drought conditions increased. In the 48 days from October to November 27, the day before the Sevier County fires, East Tennessee only saw .45 inches of rain. That’s six inches below where the area should be for rainfall.

However, in July 2017 there are no drought conditions anywhere. Let’s hope we continue that wet pattern into the rest of the summer and into the fall.