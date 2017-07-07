3 hit by car in Knoxville apartment complex parking lot

Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Knoxville apartment complex parking lot.

Officers were called to Montgomery Village on Daylily Drive around 1:30 p.m. The Knoxville Fire Department says all three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

