Young Williams Animal Center reopening after Parvo incident

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Young Williams Animal Center will be reopening on Friday July 7 after a puppy tested positive for parvovirus on Wednesday.

Testing and cleaning required the facilities to close Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, but all adoption services will resume Friday, July 7, at Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St. and Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike. All dogs with potential exposure were tested and one animal needed to be humanely euthanized. Five animals are still isolated and under observation for safety precaution.

“Young-Williams Animal Center is an open intake shelter, meaning we turn no animal away – regardless of illness, injury, abuse or neglect,” says Dr. Lisa Chassy, chief veterinarian at Young-Williams Animal Center. “Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease currently affecting dogs across our community, not just in our shelter. The incubation period for parvovirus is up to 14 days, which means at times high-risk unvaccinated animals come into the shelter already ill with no apparent symptoms. In order to protect the hundreds of animals in our care, we are at times faced with a difficult but necessary decision to humanely euthanize an affected animal, after evaluating all treatment options.

“Our committed and passionate staff will continue to focus on caring for the animals in need of homes. In addition to vaccinating your own pets to minimize the spread of disease in our community, you can help us by adopting, spaying and neutering, volunteering, fostering or donating. Every effort helps the homeless animals of Knoxville and Knox County.”