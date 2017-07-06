Sevier County District Attorney explains decision to drop criminal charges in Gatlinburg fires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – On Friday prosecutors dropped charges against the two boys that were initially labeled as being responsible for starting Tennessee’s largest and deadliest wildfire this century.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn says it all came down to the state not having jurisdiction inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He said he learned about the state not having jurisdiction just days before the announcement.

Related: Charges dropped against juveniles in Gatlinburg wildfires

“We prayed early, we prayed early on Friday about the decision on what we should do and how we should do it and we acted upon that,” said Dunn.

Dunn said the outcome was disappointing.

“We had, as I said, a wealth of information to go forward in our case but we found out we did not have jurisdiction and it is very disappointing because we invested all of these months, hours,” said Dunn.

The case is now being handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I know of nothing that I would have done differently in that, I know of nothing,” said Dunn. “Law was followed exactly. The only thing I could have done differently was to have known I didn’t have jurisdiction in the park.”

Related: