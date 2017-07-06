Report: 27 Tennessee counties exceed state guidelines for teen pregnancy rates

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health has released a new report that shows teen pregnancy rates in Tennessee.

Tennessee requires all school districts in counties that have a pregnancy rate exceeding 19.4 per 1,000 females, ages 15-17, to teach a family life curriculum. Currently, 27 Tennessee counties have rates exceeding 19.5, affecting 42 school districts, according to the report.

Counties in East Tennessee that exceed a pregnancy rate of 19.5 include Union, Anderson, Campbell, Scott, Morgan, Cumberland, Cocke, Monroe and McMinn counties. The study was based on data from 2015.

Pregnancy rates in Knox County have consistently declined since 2010 according to the map. Knox County’s teen pregnancy rate was 13 in 2015. In 2010, the teen pregnancy rate was 21.40.

(Click here to view map on WATE 6 On Your Side news app)