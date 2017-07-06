MEDIC blood donors to receive free admission into Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — East Tennesseans can receive free admission into Zoo Knoxville when helping people in need.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and the zoo are encouraging people to participate in blood drives during July.

When a blood donor decides to not receive a MEDIC t-shirt after their donation, the organization will donate the cost of the shirt to the zoo. The money will help the zoo’s conservation programs. Zoo Knoxville received almost $5,000 from the program last year.

Donors can receive free admission if they donate on July 6. Also, donors will receive a free sandwich from Chick-fil-A and a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.

Locations:

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center – 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center – 11000 Kingston Pike, 7:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center – 79 South Main Street, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (CDT)

Karns Community Club Center, 7708 Oak Ridge Hwy 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

First Tennessee Bank Sevierville, 300 E Main St, 9 a.m-4 p.m.

Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City, 4333 Highway 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Books-A-Million in Oak Ridge, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City in Oliver Springs, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walgreens in Newport, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walmart in Jefferson City, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.