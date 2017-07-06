Knoxville house fire may have been caused by lightning strike

Towanda Trail lightning strike

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.

The National Weather Service said they received reports that lightning struck a house in the 4200 block of Towanda Trail around 1:58 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner said she was standing upstairs when lightning struck her house. She said it felt like an earthquake, but the strike only harmed a few photo frames.

