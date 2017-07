KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No fatalities were reported over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested 13 people for DUI.¬†They said they responded to two wrecks that involved alcohol.

There were 47 wrecks over the holiday weekend, but only six of them involved injuries according to officers.

Officers said they wrote 420 citations for various traffic violations and assisted 84 motorists.