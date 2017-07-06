Indiana firefighter will not face charges after shooting between neighbor

Warning: This video contains graphic violence.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A shooting between neighbors left one person in critical condition in Indiana.

Jeff Weigle, 59, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home where he rents a room. The report says, Weigle told police that his neighbor shot him.

Weigle’s landlord, Nancy Philips, says she heard two or three loud bangs before the victim came inside.

Phillips says the neighbors were upset about her property and made threats for years. There have been a total of 15 reported incidents between the parties dating back to 2009, according to police.

The landlord says Weigle got into an argument with neighbor Dean Keller, 49, earlier in the week. Keller threatened ‘he was going to kill Jeff one day,” says the report.

Keller is an active firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office says no charges will be made against Keller due to a video of the incident. Prosecutors say Keller was provoked by Weigle and acted in self-defense.

The video shows Weigle pulling out a gun and pointing it at Keller, who was riding a lawnmower.

Weigle may face charges “if and when he recovers,” according to the prosecutor’s office.