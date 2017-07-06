Holly Bobo trial pushed back to September

Related Coverage Wednesday marks 5 years since Holly Bobo disappeared from home

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial for one of the three men accused of murdering Holly Bobo has been pushed back until September.

Zack Adams’ trial was scheduled to begin on Monday in Hardin County, Tennessee, more than six years after the nursing student disappeared. It’s now set to begin on September 11.

The delay comes after the defense team asked for independent testing on a gun that was found on Memorial Day.

Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said he is disappointed by the delay.

“Need to get this behind us. It’s been long enough,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Bobo’s remains were found in a wooded area three years after her disappearance.

Previous story: Wednesday marks 5 years since Holly Bobo disappeared from home

Adams is the first of the three men accused in the case to go to trial. His brother, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are also accused in the case.

Zack Adams remains jailed in West Tennessee.