Critical violations at West Knoxville Asian-style restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An Asian style restaurant has the lowest health inspection grade this week.

The lowest scoring restaurant had issues with food temperatures when it was inspected. Keeping food at the proper safe temperatures helps slow the growth of bacteria which is one of the leading causes to food borne illness.

Asia Cafe, 6714 Central Avenue Pike – Grade: 83 New Grade: 93

In North Knoxville, Asia Cafe received an 83. That’s a passing score. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

The inspector noted multiple temperature violations. Fried chicken was at 63 degrees. However, on the hot end of the scale, 135 degrees is the proper holding temperature.

Shrimp and broccoli were not at the proper cool temperatures. Forty-one degrees and below is required, not 51 and 55 degrees.

When she checked food in the refrigerator, the inspector found some of it was not covered properly. The inspector also found food in a container that was improperly covered.

At a kitchen hand sink, there was no hot water. It’s required so employees can properly wash their hands.

The dishwasher is also supposed to have sanitizer running through it, but at Asia Cafe, the inspector writes there was no sanitizer found in the dishwasher.

Now Asia Cafe on Central Avenue Pike has been re-inspected. Those critical violations were corrected. The new grade is a 93.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

No re-inspections will be necessary at the best scoring restaurants of the week.

Top scores of the week:

Soccer Taco, 6701 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Sonic Drive-In, 7519 Mountain Grove Drive – Grade: 100

Chick-Fil-A, 7565 Mountain Grove Drive – Grade: 98

Lunch House, 3816 Holston Drive – Grade: 98

Waffle House, 7205 Chapman Highway – Grade: 98

Urban Bar & Grill Cafe, 109 N. Central Street – Grade: 98

Applebee’s, 5316 Central Avenue Pike – Grade: 98

Burger King, 401 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 98

Shuck Raw Bar, 5200 Kingston Pike – Grade: 98

Chop House, 7417 Chapman Highway – Grade: 97

Ham N’ Good’s, 314 Northshore Drive – Grade: 97

Spicy’s North, 950 E. Emory Road – Grade: 96

Many of those top scoring restaurants serve lots of customers and those high scores reflect management and staff knowing and following health inspection rules.