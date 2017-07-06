Cosby’s retrial to begin in 4 months

Published:
Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby is returning to court to hear if a judge will allow his damaging decade-old testimony from an accuser's lawsuit to be used at his June criminal trial. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The judge who presided over Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case in Pennsylvania has set a date for the 79-year-old entertainer to return to his courtroom.

Judge Steven O’Neill scheduled Cosby’s retrial for Nov. 6.

Jurors in the first trial deliberated six days before telling the judge on June 17 they couldn’t break their deadlock. O’Neill then declared a mistrial on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand, a former director of women’s basketball at Temple University, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby claims the encounter was consensual. He remains free on $1 million bail in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

