BODYCAM VIDEO: Georgia police rescue dogs from hot car

ROSWELL, Ga. (WATE) – Police in Georgia had to rescue a woman’s dogs from a locked vehicle this week. Temperatures inside the vehicle reached 167 degrees.

Roswell, Georgia, police had to break into the vehicle to rescue the dogs Sunday afternoon, according to ABC News, after a stranger noticed them suffering in a movie theater parking lot. Police believe they had been in the car for over an hour.

The other was in the theater at the and was charged with two counts of animal abuse. She was not taken into custody at the time, but could face up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

Emergency officials worked to cool down and hydrate the dogs, one of which had a heat stroke seizure.

Body cam video shared by the police department showed the woman returning to her vehicle.

Officers said the car was parked under direct sunlight and without shade. The temperature outside was around 90 degrees with 52 percent humidity, but even though the windows were cracked, the temperature inside the vehicle was nearly 170.