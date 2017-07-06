BODYCAM VIDEO: Georgia police rescue dogs from hot car

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

ROSWELL, Ga. (WATE) – Police in Georgia had to rescue a woman’s dogs from a locked vehicle this week. Temperatures inside the vehicle reached 167 degrees.

Roswell, Georgia, police had to break into the vehicle to rescue the dogs Sunday afternoon, according to ABC News, after a stranger noticed them suffering in a movie theater parking lot. Police believe they had been in the car for over an hour.

The other was in the theater at the and was charged with two counts of animal abuse. She was not taken into custody at the time, but could face up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

Emergency officials worked to cool down and hydrate the dogs, one of which had a heat stroke seizure.

Body cam video shared by the police department showed the woman returning to her vehicle.

Officers said the car was parked under direct sunlight and without shade. The temperature outside was around 90 degrees with 52 percent humidity, but even though the windows were cracked, the temperature inside the vehicle was nearly 170.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s