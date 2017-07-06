Body of boy found in Duck River, believed to be missing 9-year-old

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a boy was found on the Duck River in Shelbyville two days after a 9-year-old went missing in the water.

Dreyton Sims was in the area of Fisherman’s Park on the Fourth of July when he and his brother disappeared.

His brother was rescued by a passerby, but Dreyton never resurfaced.

Rescue crews faced dangerous water conditions in their search with water levels rising rapidly and creating strong currents.

But after two days of searching, a young boy’s body was found lodged against tree nearby on the surface of the water, according to Scott Johnson with the Bedford County EMA.

While a medical examiner has yet to positively ID the body, authorities are confident it’s Dreyton.