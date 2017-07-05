Vote on your favorite Dogwood Arts sculpture

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Art comes in all shapes and sizes.
Each year, Dogwood Arts features large-scale sculptures in downtown Knoxville, McGhee Tyson Airport and Oak Ridge. To celebrate their atest installation, Dogwood Arts said they will award $1,000 to the sculptor selected as the 2017 people’s choice. Voting will conclude on July 30, 2017.
“Public art beautifies our streetscapes, contributes to civic pride, and identifies Knoxville as a growing arts destination. By displaying sculptures outdoors, we celebrate not only the art but our natural beauty during this year-round exhibition,” said a spokesperson from Dogwood Arts.
PHOTOS: 2017 Dogwood Arts Art in Public Places
