Vote on your favorite Dogwood Arts sculpture

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Art comes in all shapes and sizes.

Each year, Dogwood Arts features large-scale sculptures in downtown Knoxville, McGhee Tyson Airport and Oak Ridge. To celebrate their atest installation, Dogwood Arts said they will award $1,000 to the sculptor selected as the 2017 people’s choice. Voting will conclude on July 30, 2017.

“Public art beautifies our streetscapes, contributes to civic pride, and identifies Knoxville as a growing arts destination. By displaying sculptures outdoors, we celebrate not only the art but our natural beauty during this year-round exhibition,” said a spokesperson from Dogwood Arts.

PHOTOS: 2017 Dogwood Arts Art in Public Places View as list View as gallery Open Gallery "Altered" in Krutch Park by Marvin Tadlock (Dogwood Arts) "Bench" in Krutch Park by Holly Kent (Dogwood Arts) "Borbor 9" in Krutch Park by Will Vannerson (Dogwood Arts) "Check" in Krutch Park by Carl Billingsley (Dogwood Arts) "Coalescence of the Ardent Self" in UTK Gardens by Andrew Light (Dogwood Arts) "Delilah" in Krutch Park by Joni Younkins-Herzog (Dogwood Arts) "Dreams of Flight" by "Earth Fire Water Wind" in Country Music Park by Hanna Jubran (Dogwood Arts) "Firehouse" near ORNL Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge "Geometric Construction" in Krutch Park by Ray Katz "In Stride" by Joan Benefiel (Dogwood Arts) Kaleidoscope (Dogwood Arts) Lucky Lady in Krutch Park Extension by Gwendoly Kerney (Dogwood Arts) "Make It Rain" in Zoo knoxville by Ryan Lamfers (Dogwood Arts) "Night" coming soon to Zoo Knoxville by Charles Pilkey "R&R" in Krutch Park by Matt Amante (Dogwood Arts) "Share this Whirled" in Krutch Park by Mike Roig (Dogwood Arts) "Torrent" in Krutch Park by Luke Atcherberg (Dogwood Arts) "Triad" near ORNL Federal Credit Union in Northshore Town Center by Hanna Jubran (Dogwood Arts) "Wings of the Phoenix" (Dogwood Arts)