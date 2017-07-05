TWRA to host Sunflower Festival at Forks of the River in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Many are flocking to Forks of the River to see sunflowers.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Legacy Parks are hosting a sunflower festival July 8 starting at 9 a.m.

“The sunflowers draw thousands of people to the area every year and we want them to understand their benefits to wildlife, to hunters, and help them enjoy their aesthetic value as well,” says WMA manager Bill Smith.

The 70 acres of sunflowers provide food for several species of birds, according to TWRA. The flowers are only present every other year due to crop rotation.

There will be guided hikes at the festival, talks, kid’s activities and more.