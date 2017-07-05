Tennessee Theatre to host many July events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre has a full line-up of events during the month of July.

Broadway fans can see “MAMMA MIA!” from July 7 to July 8.

To continue its Summer Movie Magic series, the theatre will host two movie showings this month. “The Princess Bride” will be shown July 14 and July 16. “Gone with the Wind” will be shown Jully 28-July 30.

Also, fans can get ready to see Knoxville native and “The Voice” winner Chris Blue perform at the venue. Tickets for his September concert will go on sale on July 7 at 10 a.m.

For more information on events and tickets, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.