Pat Summitt Foundation extends deadline for specialty license plate pre-orders

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Pat Summitt Foundation has extended the deadline to pre-order a specialty Pat Summitt license plate.

The organization needs 1,000 pre-orders by June 20, 2018, to begin production of the plate and make it available to the whole state. So far, 583 orders have been placed.

The first 1,000 people to pre-order will receive a $20 gift voucher to the Pat Summitt Foundation store once the goal is reached. Around $15.38 of the cost of each plate will go to the foundation.

