NEWPORT (WATE) — The Newport police are looking for suspects connected to counterfeit money.

Investigators say the suspects were trying to pass a total of $620 in $20 bills at Walmart.

When confronted by police the suspects fled the store and got into a black Chevy Cruz. Police chased after the suspects and an officer was almost hit by the vehicle.

If anyone has information, contact the Newport Police Department at 423-623-5556, ext. 545.

Newport police search for suspects connected to counterfeit money