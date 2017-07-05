NEWPORT (WATE) — The Newport police are looking for suspects connected to counterfeit money.
Investigators say the suspects were trying to pass a total of $620 in $20 bills at Walmart.
When confronted by police the suspects fled the store and got into a black Chevy Cruz. Police chased after the suspects and an officer was almost hit by the vehicle.
If anyone has information, contact the Newport Police Department at 423-623-5556, ext. 545.
Newport police search for suspects connected to counterfeit money
Newport police search for suspects connected to counterfeit money x
Latest Galleries
-
SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Lee’s Food Mart robbery
-
SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Lee’s Food Mart robbery
-
PHOTOS: Knox County gas station robbery
-
PHOTOS: Capybara caught in Monroe County
-
PHOTOS: Soddy-Daisy couple arrested
-
PHOTOS: National Park investigating vandalism in Great Smoky Mountains
-
How to turn on Snapchat Ghost Mode
-
How to turn on Snapchat Ghost Mode
-
PHOTOS: Items from vehicle burglaries
-
PHOTOS: North Knox County shooting investigation