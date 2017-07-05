Knoxville shelter stops dog adoptions after puppy tests positive for parvovirus

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Young-Williams said they have halted dog adoption services at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village Wednesday due to medical testing.

The animal shelter said one puppy tested positive for the parvovirus. Staff are testing all other animals and cleaning the facility.

Shelter staff said part of their intake process includes vaccinations for the parvovirus. They said they have specific protocols in place to act quickly to prevent the spreading of any disease.

