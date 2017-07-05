Knoxville Police Department looking for missing woman

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who has blood pressure problems and is suffering from early stages of dementia.

Nancy Lou Hughes was last seen Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. walking near Krystal’s on Chapman Highway. Hughes was last seen wearing white shoes, white shorts and a white t-shirt with multi-colored horizontal stripes.

Hughes is described as a white female who is 5’6 tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes, gray hair and glasses.

Police say Hughes lives on Moreland Heights School Road. If anyone has seen Hughes or has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call 911.