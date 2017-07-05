Knoxville K-9 officer enjoys ice cream treat after fireworks shift

Related Coverage 2 officers injured after crowd shoots fireworks at Knoxville police

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department shared video Wednesday night of one of its K-9s enjoying an ice cream treat after a long shift dealing with loud fireworks.

K-9 Nash is the partner of Officer Dylan Williams, one of two officers who were injured in Lonsdale Tuesday night when people threw fireworks at them. An adult and two juveniles were taken into custody.

Knoxville police say Nash worked a 12-hour shift and was stressed out from all the fireworks and his partner being injured, so he was treated to some ice cream at Bruster’s on Emory Road.

Police received 327 fireworks calls from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Of that total, 187 were between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

