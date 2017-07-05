Knoxville Children’s Theatre performs ‘The Wizard of Oz’

KNXOVILLE (WATE) – Twenty-nine talented young actors, ages 8 to 17, are performing the Young Performers’ Edition of “The Wizard of Oz” at Knoxville Children’s Theatre.

There are 14 performances from July 14-30. They are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Isabelle Hannah plays Dorothy and Kennis Van Dyke plays her nemesis, The Witch. Ethan Turbyfill, Keegan Spurr, and Andrew Fetterolf play the Scarecrow. Tin Man, and Lion.

The musical features timeless characters and some of the most iconic songs of the theatre: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Follow The Yellow-Brick road,” and “We’re Off To See The Wizard.”

Knoxville Children’s Theatre is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.