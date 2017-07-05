Greene County Sheriff’s Office halts work detail after 2 inmates escape

GREENEVILLE (WATE/WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is halting their work detail until the program can be reevaluated. Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said he made the decision to temporarily stop the program after two inmates walked away from a work detail in less than a week.

On June 26, the sheriff’s office said Rex Gray walked away from a work detail. Then on Sunday, Charles Lawson, 24, escaped from a work detail and stole a truck belonging to the town of Greeneville. The sheriff’s office is still looking for Gray and Lawson.

Two people were charged with helping Lawson escape on Sunday. Jeremy Woodby and Melinda Babb were both charged on Tuesday with accessory after the fact. They are being held behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Lawson was spotted driving the truck that was stolen from the city of Greeneville on Monday morning. Later than morning, investigators said they found the stolen truck, which had been repainted black, in a corn field.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said they received a tip through text messages that Lawson was going to be at McDonald School to meet someone at around 10:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the school and were later given information that Lawson was on Bible Road walking toward McDonald Road with a flashlight.

While driving on Bible Road and turning onto McDonald Road, deputies said they found Woodby walking with a flashlight. Deputies said they asked Woodby if he knew Lawson and he said he knew him from jail a while ago, but had not seen him since.

Then deputies said Woodby became nervous and finally admitted to deputies that he saw Lawson on Sunday night. He told deputies that he rode with Lawson in a stolen truck to Zoomerz at Exit 23 and paid to put gas in the truck with his debit card. He also said that Lawson stayed at his cabin in the 400 block of Bible Road, which was the same road where the stolen truck was found in a corn field.

Woodby said he had told Lawson to leave around 5 a.m. He then handed over the keys to his camper, cabin and gate to deputies.

Deputies said they didn’t find anyone inside the camper. When they entered the cabin, they made contact with Babb, who said that Lawson behind the cabin. She told deputies he beat on the back door and then he and another man she didn’t know ran away.

Later, she told deputies she had been at the cabin since 4 p.m. Sunday and said she was at the cabin so she could see Lawson. She admitted they were old friends.

Deputies said Babb had several cell phones. She let deputies look at one phone that had messages sent to Woodby about meeting someone on Bible Road, and that was from Lawson.

Woodby later admitted that he was with Lawson when he evaded arrested on Monday morning in the stolen truck and then said that Babb was there to help give Lawson a ride from the cabin.

Anyone with information on Gray or Lawson is asked to call the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 423-972-7000.