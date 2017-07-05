Former Cocke County corrections officer indicted for bringing drugs into jail

NEWPORT (WATE) – A Cocke County Grand Jury indicted a deputy on four counts of introduction of drugs into a penal institution.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said Charles Webb, 23, was arrested Wednesday. Webb was fired from the sheriff’s office after seven months.

Sheriff Fontes said they received information concerning potential illegal activity by Webb and began an internal investigation, which lead to the termination and criminal charges. Fontes said the charges stem from actions on Webb’s part on March 30, 2017.

Two other sheriff’s office employees, Jason Philips and Alissa Lane, were also terminated pending an investigation on June 29, 2017. Fontes said said they were terminated for a policy violation and potential civil rights violations due to the officers’ conduct.

Philips had been employed with the sheriff’s office for one year and Lane had been employed for two years, according to Fontes. He said he personally contacted the FBI to investigate the case due to the potential of civil rights violations. He also said the case is ongoing.