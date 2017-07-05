2 police officers injured in fireworks incident in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two police officers were injured Tuesday night when someone shot a firework at one of them in the Lonsdale neighborhood of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department someone shot a firework at an officer at Lonsdale Homes. When another officer tried to take someone into custody, police say around 20 people came after the officer.

Both officers suffered minor injuries, according to police. Two people have been taken into custody.

