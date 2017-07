Related Coverage Where to watch Fourth of July 2017 fireworks: From Knoxville to Gatlinburg and beyond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many will be celebrating the Fourth of July across the state Tuesday.

WATE 6 On Your Side will air the annual Fourth of July firework show in downtown Nashville on-air and online.

Chris Young and the Nashville Symphony will perform beforehand.

The show will begin at 10:00 p.m. EST.

