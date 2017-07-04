Tennessee man faces federal charges in fentanyl overdose

The Associated Press Published:
Fentanyl (WKRN)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says a grand jury has returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Cortez Armstrong with distributing drugs, including heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

The indictment says Armstrong sold fentanyl to a man identified as Z.R. in October. His body was found by law enforcement officers in Memphis. He died of a fentanyl overdose.

Online court records do not show if Armstrong has a lawyer or if he has been arrested.

Distribution of fentanyl resulting in death is punishable by no less than 20 years in prison, upon conviction.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Lawrence J. Laurenzi said “the Mid-South lost far too many lives to drug overdoses” last year.

