ETOWAH (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a woman’s body was found Tuesday night in McMinn County.

TBI told WTVC-TV the body was found somewhere in Etowah, but did not give an exact location. The woman has not been positively identified.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said the investigation is “very active and ongoing,” but was not able to release any further details.

