Semi overturns, landing on both sides of I-24 in Middle Tennessee

WKRN Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 24 in Antioch Monday night.

(Photo: WKRN)

It happened near the Bell Road exit around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the truck struck the center median and partially overturned, with each side of the tandem trailer landing on the east and westbound lanes.

The driver of the truck was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Portions of both lanes of travel were closed while crews work to clear the wreckage.

The roadway fully reopened to traffic around 2:45 a.m.

