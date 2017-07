CLINTON (WATE) – The Museum of Appalachia celebrated Independence Day like they did in the old days.

The museum hosted its annual old fashioned anvil shoot. The 200 pound anvil flies hundreds of feet into the air with the help of a little gunpowder. Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to celebrate holidays, elections and other special occasions.

For the last 30 years, the museum has kept this piece of history alive as the centerpiece of their Independence Day celebration.