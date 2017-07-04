Memphis father charged after car stolen with 2-year-old inside

FRAYSER, Tenn. (WATN) – A Memphis father faces charges after his car was stolen with his young child inside.

Investigators say Donald Thomas, 32, left his 2-year-old son, Tkky’ree Mitchell, inside his car Sunday night while he was going inside a gas station in Frayser.

While he was inside the store, someone stole the car and drove off with the child in the back seat.

“I was hysteric, I was in freeze mode,” Cassandra Barnes, the boy’s mother, said.

Ninety minutes after police reported the car stolen, Sherry Kimbro and her neighbor saw the car nine miles from the crime scene. The child was still inside.

“I just couldn’t imagine what he was going through sitting in that vehicle, I just don’t know, excuse me, thinking about that baby,” Sherry Kimbro said.

Thomas faces charges for child endangerment and neglect.

Tennessee is one of 19 states where it’s illegal to leave a child unattended in a car in a public place.