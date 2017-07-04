Maryville man dies in car crash on Florida’s Turnpike

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WATE) – A Maryville man died Sunday in a car crash on a Florida roadway.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Daniel Grosner, 78, was driving a 2008 Honda van on Florida’s Turnpike. The van went onto the shoulder of the roadway hitting a 2017 Nissan Sentra which was stopped.

Maryville residents Johnathan Clark and Dena Thompson were inside the Nissan. The car overturned when the van hit it.

The newspaper says Clark was pronounced dead at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Thompson was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

Daniel Grosner and his passenger Julia Grosner were also taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center for injuries.