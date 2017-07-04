Maryville man dies in car crash on Florida’s Turnpike

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WATE) – A Maryville man died Sunday in a car crash on a Florida roadway.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Daniel Grosner, 78, was driving a 2008 Honda van on Florida’s Turnpike. The van went onto the shoulder of the roadway hitting a 2017 Nissan Sentra which was stopped.

Maryville residents Johnathan Clark and Dena Thompson were inside the Nissan. The car overturned when the van hit it.

The newspaper says Clark was pronounced dead at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Thompson was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

Daniel Grosner and his passenger Julia Grosner were also taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center for injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s