Police look for missing Michigan man last seen in LaFollette

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Brent Anthony Briggs (source: LaFollette Police Department)

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – The LaFollette Police Department is looking for a missing man they say is cognitively impaired and has anxiety.

Brent Anthony Briggs, 44, of Michigan, was last seen at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette on June 11 at 4 p.m.

He is around 6-feet-3 and weighs about 190 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaFollette Police Department at (423) 562-8331.

