Kentucky pharmacist sentenced to 30 years for illegally selling pills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky pharmacist convicted of illegally distributing hundreds of thousands of prescription pain pills has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Lexington said in a news release that 41-year-old Lonnie Hubbard was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in February on more than 70 counts, including money laundering and illegal dispensing of oxycodone, hydrocodone and pseudoephedrine.

Hubbard operated Rx Discount of Berea. He was indicted in 2015 on allegations that he distributed pseudoephedrine to others for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Hubbard sold to addicts and drug traffickers from Madison, Rockcastle, Laurel, Clay and other Kentucky counties. Customers visited pain clinics in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, and Georgia to get illegitimate prescriptions from clinics. Hubbard would charge $600 to $1,000 to fill the prescriptions.