Florida man kept wife’s body in freezer to collect her Social Security

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – After the death of a Florida man, the Social Security Administration discovered the man concealed his wife’s death for eight years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Allan Dunn hid Margaret Dunn’s body in a freezer inside their Sun City Center condo. Margaret Dunn died in 2002.

Investigators discovered Allan Dunn’s actions after he died in 2010. He collected a total of $92,088 of his wife’s Social Security benefits.

Allan Dunn’s sole asset at the time of his death was the condo.

His heirs did not know he concealed his wife’s death. They waived their rights to the condo in order for the government to receive payment.

After paying the back taxes, sales costs, and amounts owed to the condominium association, the remaining sale proceeds of $15,743.14 were recently paid to the United States.