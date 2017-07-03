Deputies: Serial robber hits 3rd North Knox County convenience store in month

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office believes a man wanted for robbing a North Knox County convenience store with a knife Monday morning robbed at least two other stores in the same area last month.

Deputies say the man demanded money from store clerks at Lee’s Food Mart, 7657 Clinton Highway, just after 8 a.m. After receiving the money, he ran down Clinton Highway toward Knoxville.

He is described as a black man around 30 to 40 years old standing between 5-feet-5 and 5-58 with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants. He kept his face covered during the robbery.

Deputies believe the same suspect is responsible for a robbery on June 14 at Rocky Top Market, 308 Emory Road, and on June 27 at Pilot, 6804 Clinton Highway. The Knoxville Police Department is also working similar robberies.

Anyone with information should call the KCSO Major Crime Unit at (865) 215-2243.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Lee’s Food Mart robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office) (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office) (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office) (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)