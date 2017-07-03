Deputies: Serial robber hits 3rd North Knox County convenience store in month

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office believes a man wanted for robbing a North Knox County convenience store with a knife Monday morning robbed at least two other stores in the same area last month.

Deputies say the man demanded money from store clerks at Lee’s Food Mart, 7657 Clinton Highway, just after 8 a.m. After receiving the money, he ran down Clinton Highway toward Knoxville.

Lee’s Food Mart

He is described as a black man around 30 to 40 years old standing between 5-feet-5 and 5-58 with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants. He kept his face covered during the robbery.

Deputies believe the same suspect is responsible for a robbery on June 14 at Rocky Top Market, 308 Emory Road, and on June 27 at Pilot, 6804 Clinton Highway. The Knoxville Police Department is also working similar robberies.

Anyone with information should call the KCSO Major Crime Unit at (865) 215-2243.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Lee’s Food Mart robbery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s