Christie lounges with family on beach at park he shut down

The Associated Press Published:
In this Sunday, July 2, 2017, photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word." (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie spent part of Sunday lounging with his family on a beach at a state park he ordered closed to the public amid a government shutdown that showed little sign of ending.

The unpopular Republican governor, whose family was using the state residence at Island Beach State Park for the weekend, said later Sunday at a news conference in Trenton that he flew on a state helicopter to the residence.

“That’s where my family is sleeping so that’s where I’ll sleep,” he said. “When I have a choice between sleeping with my family or sleeping alone, I generally like to sleep where my family is.”

The governor was photographed by NJ.com sitting with his family on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton, where he worked without result to end the shutdown.

During the news conference, Christie was asked if he had gotten any sun that day, to which he said he didn’t, NJ.com reported. The governor’s spokesman agreed that Christie didn’t get any sun; he said Christie was wearing a baseball hat.

Christie defended his use of the state property during the shutdown that affected the public, which is being kept out of state parks with signs blaming Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, on Saturday, saying: “That’s the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have the residence.”

Christie said Sunday that he’s “frustrated” by the shutdown and is open to making a deal to reopen government.

Few lawmakers were around the statehouse Sunday, and Christie said that unless he sent state police to retrieve them he could not force them to be there.

Christie, for at least the second time, referred to himself as “Mr. Reasonable” and said he would consider the Democratic budget along with legislation to overhaul the state’s biggest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. Or without the Horizon legislation he has called for, he would line item veto about $350 million of the Democratic priorities.

“It should end today. Send me a budget,” he said. “I’m ready to work, but I can’t work if I don’t have any money. These guys have to get their act together.”

Also on Sunday, Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, who’s allied with Christie, called for a meeting with lawmakers and Horizon’s CEO to try to hash out a way forward.

