Virginia State Police issues senior alert for 81-year-old missing out of Pennington Gap

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Sunday morning for an 81-year-old man in Southwest Virginia.

According to a released from VSP, police are looking for 81-year-old Clayton Ray Baird after he was reported missing from his home in Pennington Gap.

Baird reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police said his safety may be in danger.

The 81-year-old was last seen on June 30th.

Baird was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

If you have any information about where Clayton Baird may be, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency, or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 276-346-1131.