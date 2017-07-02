VIRAL: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin reacts to Trump speech on National Space Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The internet is buzzing about Donald Trump’s announcement speech of a new executive order to reestablish The National Space Council.

But it’s Buzz Aldrin who is stealing the spotlight. People can’t stop noticing Aldrin’s seemingly confused expression when Trump’s speech turns toward security.

“The future of American space leadership. We’re gonna lead again. We’re gonna lead again, It’s been a long time. Over 25 years. And we’re opening up and we’re gonna be leading again like we’ve never lead before. We’re a nation of pioneers and the next great American frontier is space. We started but we never completed, we started but we never completed. Today’s announcement sends a clear signal to the world that we are restoring America’s proud legacy of leadership in space. Our Vice President cares very deeply about space policy. And for good reason. Space exploration is not only essential to our character as a nation but also our economy and our great nation’s security,” said Trump.

After the speech Aldrin can be heard quoting the iconic line from Toy Story, “To infinity and beyond,” but Trump didn’t get the joke. He responded with, “This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We really don’t know. But it could be. It has to be something. But it could be infinity, right?”

The new council, lead by Mike Pence introduced three astronauts at the meeting – David Wolf, Alvin Drew, and Buzz Aldrin – failing to acknowledge Sandy Mangus, a female astronaut who has spent 134 days in orbit who was present as well.

Buzz Aldrin Tweeted about the new policy saying, “I’m happy space is getting the attention it needs to move us forward o committing to plans to get back to the moon and on to Mars.”

I'm happy that space is getting the attention it needs to move us forward to committing to plans to get back to the Moon & on to Mars #GYATM https://t.co/1h3kY0L4DX — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 1, 2017