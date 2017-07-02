Two students from Madisonville accepted to West Point

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is notoriously tough to get into the US Military Academy at West Point.

How amazing then, that two of the newest cadets, Adam Campbell and Lucy Harrell are both from East Tennessee. Not only that but they share the same home town in Madisonville, that’s in Monroe County.

It happened months ago but Adam Campbell remembers vividly when he learned he’d been accepted.

“I was jumping for joy. I ran out to the kitchen telling everybody and I was just so happy,” said Campbell.

For Lucy Harrell’s family the news came from a letter her mom opened at the mailbox.

“She’s crying. And she hands me the letter and she’s shaking and I’m just reading it like… And the the tears. Like I fell into the driveway, I didn’t even make it into the house. I just fell on the ground crying and my dad came home from work early and we just sat there and that’s kinda how I find out,” said Harrell.

Adam and Lucy went to school together years ago, but they actually didn’t get to know each other until fairly recently when they started attending the same church.

Come Monday morning at 8, they will share the bond of being “plebs,” West Point terminology for the academy’s newest cadets. They leave for New York Sunday.

“So we’re flying into New York and I love flying into New York cause you get to see the skyline of New York and the Statue of Liberty and you just get to be like… wow. I’m in New York and this is my life for the next four years.

Four years that will shape these cadets for a life of service for the country they love.

“With technology getting so advanced these days, decisions are becoming more and more important and in the Army you get some of the biggest opportunities to make some big decisions.”

“West Point provides cadets with once in a lifetime opportunities and friendships that last a lifetime really. And I can;t wait to be a part of that and experience the history and the life in general of a cadet.

Both Lucy and Adam say they were inspired by a parent or grandparent who were members of the military to join themselves.