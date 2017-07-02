Madisonville parents charged after child found in street

MADISONVILLE (WATE) – Two Madisonville parents were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect after police find their five-year-old boy flagging down vehicles and asking for food.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to College street at 10:23 p.m. Friday night in regards to a young male standing in the roadway carrying a kitten. The boy was flagging down vehicles and asking if anyone had seen his mother and father and that he was hungry.

Upon arrival, officers saw the boy sitting in a witnesses vehicle eating food the witness provided for the kid.

Officer Chris Wilburn with the Madisonville Police Department spoke with the little boy who said he didn’t know where his parents are.

Monroe County EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the boy due to scratch marks and bug bites all over him.

Before the boy was taken to the hospital, he pointed out his house to officer Wilburn.

Officer Wilburn noticed the front door was open. He went to the door and announced himself as the police before entering the residence.

According to the report, the boy’s parents weren’t home, but while he was inside he noticed there was no running water. Bugs were all over the home and maggots covered rotting food that laid throughout the house. The toilets were also filled with human feces.

The child’s parents Michael and Krystal Warlick were found a short time later on Hill Loop Road.

They were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The child is in DCS custody.